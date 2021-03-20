Aly Goni drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, credits himself for her beauty: 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai'
Sharing the video, Aly wrote in Hindi: "Yeh sab mera kamaal hai (all this is my doing) @jasminbhasin2806 #alygoni #jasly." In the video, the camera glides into a room, lit by hanging star lights as it captures a smiling Jasmin, standing in one corner. Reacting to it, Jasmin joked: "Ufffff ab mein itni sundar hoon to mein kya karoon (I am just so pretty, what am I to do)."
The music playing in the background is hit song Zara Zara from 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Commenting on the choice of the song was another Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, who said: "Gaana kaunsa select kiya baba (What song have you selected)?"
Aly and Jasmin's fans commented on the video. One wrote: "Ap dono humesha aise hi saath rehna (May the both of you stay together always)." Another said: "Bhai aap so lucky hi apko jasmine mili hai (You are so lucky to have Jasmin in your life)." A third fan said: "U know how to appreciate beauty."
Incidentally, Jasmin posted an identical video, this time featuring Aly in the same setting with AR Rahman's Tu Hai playing in the background.
The rumoured couple often post pictures with each other and drop comments on each other's posts as well. Sharing a picture of them together, Aly had written: "I am much more me when I’m with you." Replying to it, Jasmin had written: "I am complete with you." At another time, he had shared picture of them together and had written: "Hum hi humari duniya hai (We are our own world).”
Both Aly and Jasmin were part of Bigg Boss 14. Aly made it to the finals. The rumoured couple recently appeared in a music video, Tera Suit, by Tony Kakkar. A number of their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants -- Rubina Dilaik and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat -- later posted videos of themselves dancing to the hit song.
