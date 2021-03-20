IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, credits himself for her beauty: 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai'
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
tv

Aly Goni drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, credits himself for her beauty: 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai'

  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni shared a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and added a mischievous comment. She had an appropriate reply.

Sharing the video, Aly wrote in Hindi: "Yeh sab mera kamaal hai (all this is my doing) @jasminbhasin2806 #alygoni #jasly." In the video, the camera glides into a room, lit by hanging star lights as it captures a smiling Jasmin, standing in one corner. Reacting to it, Jasmin joked: "Ufffff ab mein itni sundar hoon to mein kya karoon (I am just so pretty, what am I to do)."


The music playing in the background is hit song Zara Zara from 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Commenting on the choice of the song was another Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, who said: "Gaana kaunsa select kiya baba (What song have you selected)?"

Aly and Jasmin's fans commented on the video. One wrote: "Ap dono humesha aise hi saath rehna (May the both of you stay together always)." Another said: "Bhai aap so lucky hi apko jasmine mili hai (You are so lucky to have Jasmin in your life)." A third fan said: "U know how to appreciate beauty."

Incidentally, Jasmin posted an identical video, this time featuring Aly in the same setting with AR Rahman's Tu Hai playing in the background.

The rumoured couple often post pictures with each other and drop comments on each other's posts as well. Sharing a picture of them together, Aly had written: "I am much more me when I’m with you." Replying to it, Jasmin had written: "I am complete with you." At another time, he had shared picture of them together and had written: "Hum hi humari duniya hai (We are our own world).”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest, fans picture Kajol's reaction

Both Aly and Jasmin were part of Bigg Boss 14. Aly made it to the finals. The rumoured couple recently appeared in a music video, Tera Suit, by Tony Kakkar. A number of their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants -- Rubina Dilaik and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat -- later posted videos of themselves dancing to the hit song.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14 bigg boss 13 tony kakkar + 3 more

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted together in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted together in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni pose for the paps.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni pose for the paps.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
tv

Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar. Source: Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar(Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar. Source: Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar(Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar)
tv

Taarak Mehta’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik played the lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Rubina Dilaik played the lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
tv

Rubina set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, see first look pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gurdip Punjj feels OTT platforms are turning out to be big challenge for TV
Actor Gurdip Punjj feels OTT platforms are turning out to be big challenge for TV
tv

Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Actor Gurdip Punjj says OTT platforms are becoming a huge challenge for television, and feels it is time to reinvent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan vacationing in Maldives.
Hina Khan vacationing in Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring amid ocean breeze in white swimsuit. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rimi Sen on Bigg Boss 9.
Rimi Sen on Bigg Boss 9.
tv

Rimi Sen reveals how much she was paid for Bigg Boss, says she did it for money

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
tv

Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli hit national limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli hit national limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey is all set to air next week. In a new promo, the actor talked about the various religions she followed as a child growing up in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Swant was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Swant was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michelle Obama spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his show.
Michelle Obama spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his show.
tv

Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Sharma (sourced)
Aditi Sharma (sourced)
tv

OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Best remembered for her role in the show ‘Kaleerein’, young actor Aditi Sharma believes that acting is no easy job
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his project Pachinko.
Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his project Pachinko.
tv

Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
tv

Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra is the latest guest on Oprah Winfrey's chat show Super Soul. In a new promo, the actor talked about writing her book, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP