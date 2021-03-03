IND USA
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin and says 'we are our own world', this is her response

  • Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has shared a beautiful picture with close friend Jasmin Bhasin and also written a lovely caption with it. Jasmin and Aly were seen together on Salman Khan's reality show that ended last month.

Aly shared the picture and wrote, "Hum hi humari duniya hai” #alygoni #SherAly #jasly." Jasmin was quick to respond with several heart emojis. Their co-contestant from the reality show, Arshi Khan, also commented on the post, "Allah Paak khush rakhe." She also dropped a few heart emojis

Soon after Bigg Boss 14 finale, Aly and Jasmin flew to Jammu, his hometown, to meet his family. They also spent some quality time together in the city. Aly also celebrated his birthday with family in Jammu.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshot

Last week, he had shared another picture with Jasmin and had written, "Sachai yeh hai ki ..Yeh sab isne mujhe maar maar ke sudhara hai (The truth is, she keeps beating all this sense into me) #alygoni #jasly." Jasmin also dropped a love-filled comment and wrote, "Aapko koi sudhaar sakta hai (Can anyone make you change?) love you the way you are."


Jasmin first entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant and Aly soon joined in “to support her”. He also stepped out of the house, in order to save Jasmin and later returned as a wild card entry. Aly and Jasmin initially said they were close friends but through their journey on the show, both expressed their feelings for each other. In fact, one of the most moving moments of the season was when Jasmin was voted out of the show in the final weeks. Aly cried inconsolably, so much so that even host Salman was left in tears as they bid Jasmin goodbye from the show.

During their long journey on the show, they even discussed marriage and dating. However, they are yet to make it official. They keep showering love on each other and never shy away from displaying it in public as well.

While Jasmin was voted out earlier, Aly was among the top four finalists on Bigg Boss 14.

aly goni jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14

