Jasmin Bhasin asks fans to 'avoid what doesn’t spread happiness' amid war with Rubina Daliak fans
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
Bigg Boss 14 ended a few days ago with Rubina Dilaik taking home the trophy. While all eyes are now on Bigg Boss 15, fans aren't over the recently concluded season just yet. They have been batting for their favourites in the house and it has led to a fan war now. Fans of Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin have been involved in a battle of words lately. Now, Jasmin has tried to bring an end to these battles.
Jasmin took to Twitter and requested her fans to not indulge in things that don't spread happiness. "I know that all my fans love me madly and everyday of mine is filled with happiness and positivity , my bigg boss journey is over and it was incredible because of your love. Now I want you all to let go of all the negativity and ignore and avoid what doesn’t spread happiness," she said.
In a follow-up tweet, she added, "Letting go won’t mean that you guys stopped caring. Till we don’t let go, we can’t forgive the situation. Till the situation is not over, we cannot move forward. And moving forward and flying high is what we need to do, guys let’s give up what weighs us down and fly fly."
During Bigg Boss 14, fans watched Jasmin and Rubina not getting along in the house. After the finale took place, Rubina told Spotboye that Jasmin was among the many people who congratulated her on the finale stage when she crowned Bigg Boss 14 winner title. "I remember when I was on stage and everybody came to congratulate me she also came. In one of my interviews, I was asked if Jasmin called you to congratulate. So, I replied to them saying 'phone karke congratulate nahi kiya' and that's what I meant. Stage pe jab vo aayi thi to jaise sabne gale lagkar congratulate kiya to usne bhi kiya. Phone karke wish nahi kiya tha (She came on the stage. Like everyone else, she also congratulated me. She didn't call me and wish me,)" Rubina said.
"On Aly's birthday, I called him and we chatted. So, Aly for that matter has maintained that relationship and I am very happy," she added.
Jasmin is currently enjoying a break with her boyfriend Aly Goni and his family. The duo, who flew to Jammu last week, have been sharing glimpses of their fun vacation on social media.
