Mira Rajput shares video of Shahid Kapoor, calls him her 'dessert tonight'

Mira Rajput has shared a fan-made video of her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and captioned it as "dessert tonight". Mira often shares pictures of her family - son Zain, daughter Misha and husband Shahid.

Mira posted a montage of various visuals of Shahid - some from his appearance on the ramp, a few from magazine photoshoots and others from his red carpet appearances - with Tesher's song Jalebi Baby playing in the background. The montage was originally shared a by a fan page. Sharing the clip on Instagram Stories on Monday evening, she wrote, "Dessert tonight."

A glimpse at Mira's recent post.

On his birthday in February this year, she had posted a picture with him and written, "I like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby." The couple could be seen happily posing for the picture as she kissed him on his cheek.

She had also shared a picture of Shahid posing inside a pool. "Shine on. Be one with the Light," she had written.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and had their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their son Zain. The couple will soon celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. Mira married Shahid when she was 20 years old.

Shahid will be next seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film is about a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.