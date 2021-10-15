Mira Rajput shares videos from Maldives vacation, asks ‘Where are the kids?’

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their children Misha and Zain are holidaying in the Maldives. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from the scenic island. In Mira's most recent story, she compared herself with a lonely bucket, after her kids ‘ditched’ her for ‘new friends.’

On Friday, Mira shared two stories on Instagram. In the first story, she showed a glimpse of a toy floating in the pool and asked, “Where are the kids?” In another story, she recorded a pink bucket floating, and captioned it, “It seems they have made new friends and ditched us like this bucket. #Thankgodforkidsclub.” She further wrote, “@discoversoneva literally the best with (kids emoji). #notanad.”

Mira shared this video on Instagram (Instagram)

The family left for the Maldives on Wednesday. Since then, they have been sharing pictures from their vacation. On Thursday, Shahid posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram and it got a lot of love from fans. Mira also shared a story in which she was seen wearing a bikini. She also flaunted her tanned skin in another click. She captioned the photo, “Till the tan is flattering."

Shahid is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Jersey, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 31. The movie revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the stadium in his late 30s to fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Shahid will also be making his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

