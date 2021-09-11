Mira Rajput sips her favourite drink in a new pic, warns: ‘No coffee, no talkee’

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a new picture of hers, enjoying a cup of coffee. She recently celebrated her 27th birthday. Her fans were delighted to see her new photo.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “You know what I mean?” Her caption was in reference to the text on her T-shirt: “No Coffee, No Talkee.” Mira looked away from the camera in the photo.

Mira saw many of her followers drop messages in the comments section. Many dropped red heart and fire emojis. One user wrote: “You're looking very beautiful.” “Gorgeous Mira,” another said. A fan also said, "Gorgeous as always."

Mira turned a year older on September 7. While there were no formal birthday pictures such as cake cutting and decorations, she did share pictures that suggested she and her family went on a trip for her birthday.

Sharing them, she simply dropped a bunch of heart and balloon emojis. One of the pictures showed her posing in light woolens in a garden. At the far end of it was a building with mist in front.

She also shared pictures of flowers in full bloom, a better view of the building, and picnic baskets.

On her birthday, her husband Shahid Kapoor shared pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote: “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.”

August and September were busy months in the Kapoor household. On August 26, the couple celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter Misha and on September 5, it was their son Zain's birthday.