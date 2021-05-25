Mira Rajput splits parenting duties with Shahid Kapoor, does not want to treat him ‘as a babysitter’

Mira Rajput, during an Instagram live session recently, talked about dividing parenting duties with her husband Shahid Kapoor. The couple has two children -- four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

In response to a fan question about her and Shahid parenting Misha and Zain together, Mira said, “Definitely. You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

According to Mira, it is important for the children to ‘have their own equation’ with each parent. “Because, at the end of the day, they have a different bond with a parent and they have a different bond with another parent. My kids are totally different with me than they are with Shahid. They enjoy doing different things with him and they enjoy doing different things with me,” she said.

“Yeah, of course, there are times when I have had some time off and I get to work and Shahid’s with the kids. That really helps with the bonding of the kids and their dad, and the kids and me, and we just get time to recharge,” she added.

Shahid and Mira, who met via an arranged marriage set-up, tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They often share glimpses of their family time on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

Currently, Shahid is waiting for the release of his sports drama, Jersey, which will hit the theatres this Diwali (November 5). He will also soon make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.