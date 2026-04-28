Mira Rajput’s ‘weekend recap’ with Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur is all about smiles, selfies and sweet family moments

While Mira didn’t disclose when or where the meet-up took place, the easy smiles and warmth in the picture spoke volumes about their equation. Over time, she has often shared snippets of her bond with her in-laws, making it clear that their relationship goes beyond formal family ties and is rooted in genuine friendship.

Mira Rajput recently shared a glimpse of a heartwarming family moment as she caught up with her mother-in-law, Supriya Pathak , and sister-in-law Sanah Kapur. The trio seemed to enjoy a relaxed get-together, with Mira posting a cheerful selfie that reflected their close-knit bond. She captioned the post, “Weekend recap. Swipe to see Monday motto & Monday realisation,” giving fans a peek into their candid moments. (Also read: Mira Rajput shares romantic birthday post filled with PDA for ‘love of my life’ Shahid Kapoor: ‘Simply the best’ )

This isn’t the first time the three have been seen spending quality time together. Earlier, Mira had shared pictures from a cosy coffee outing with Supriya and Sanah. Adding a fun twist to the moment, Sanah had jokingly claimed that their mother seemed to love Mira more than her own daughter. Reposting that picture, Mira had captioned it, “Coffee and gup shup,” while Sanah’s playful note read, “If there was any doubt about who mom loves more… here is clear proof! Please notice who she is sticking to.”

Apart from her bond with Supriya and Sanah, Mira is also known to share a warm relationship with Neelima Azeem, actor Shahid Kapoor’s mother, often speaking fondly about their connection.