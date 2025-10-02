Mirzapur star Isha Talwar shares that she has been learning Kalaripayattu. See pics

Actor Isha Talwar, who is known for her role in Mirzapur, Article 15 and other films, has shared that she has been learning Kalaripayattu. The actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share pictures from the premises where the ancient South Indian martial art form is taught. Isha wore a black outfit and was seen practising the martial art form. Isha Talwar shared a few pictures from the practice session,

Isha trains in Kalaripayattu

In one picture, she showed the school from which she was learning the martial art form. In another, she was seen with the teachers and other pupils from the centre. In the caption, she wrote, "Learning Kalaripayattu @vallabhatta_kalari_official.

Thank you Padmashri Guruji Shankar Narayan Menon ji for restoring the form in its original beauty,for keeping the rituals alive and instilling them so beautifully in your family .

Thank you Guruji Krishna Das ji , Guruji Dinesh ji and Guruji Rajeev ji for being patient and teaching me."

Know more about Kalaripayattu

For the unversed, Kalaripayattu is an ancient South Indian martial art from Kerala, considered one of the world's oldest, with origins dating back over 3,000 years. The name means ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield,’ and it incorporates unarmed combat, weapons, and a system of physical and spiritual training inspired by nature and animal movements.

Kalaripayattu techniques have a variety of strikes, kicks, grappling, pre-set forms, weaponry, healing methods, and meditation. Kalari training commences with an oil massage to enhance body agility and suppleness.

Isha started her career as a model and made her film debut with the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu (2012). She is known for her role in projects such as Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Bangalore Days, Maine Pyar Kiya and Article 15. She has also worked on web projects such as Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Indian Police Force.