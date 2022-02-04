Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mister Mummy first look: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza reunite for ‘bumpy’ comedy with their baby bumps
Mister Mummy first look: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza reunite for ‘bumpy’ comedy with their baby bumps

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza are coming together on screen after 10 years. Both of them play pregnant people in the ‘bumpy’ comedy titled Mister Mummy. 
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen together in comedy film, Mister Mummy. 
Published on Feb 04, 2022 10:59 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Riteish Deshmukh's wife and actor Genelia D'Souza are finally set to come together on screen again, in their upcoming film, Mister Mummy. Genelia shared the first posters of the film which feature both Genelia and Riteish as pregnant people. 

One of the Mister Mummy poster shows Riteish and Genelia with their baby bumps, lying beside each other. Riteish's character poster shows him holding his baby bump with a worried look on his face. 

Sharing them on Twitter, Genelia wrote, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy.”

The comedy-drama revolves around the story of a couple – childhood sweathearts with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny seems to have planned a big surprise for the two. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.

Riteish and Genelia had made their Bollywood debuts with 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They fell in love on the sets of the film and went on to tie the knot in 2012. They have two sons, seven-year-old Riaan and five-year-old Rahyl. 

Riteish was last seen in 2020 film Baaghi 3 and has three more films in the pipeline. Genelia's last theatrical Hindi release was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012 and starred her alongside Riteish. Later, she appeared in a digital release, It's My Life opposite Harman Baweja.

In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia and Riteish had talked about what it would take to bring them together on screen again. While Riteish mentioned a “good script", Genelia added, “I always say that my first film was with Riteish and before I went on this big sabbatical, the last film I did was with Riteish as well. So to be back again with him, I am looking for something very special."

 

 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

