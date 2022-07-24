Mithun Chakraborty 'even thought of committing suicide' during his 'struggling days': 'I didn't know how to lose'

Actor Mithun Chakraborty recalled his days of struggle and shared that there were times when he thought of dying by suicide. In a new interview, Mithun said that at times, he would think he wouldn't be able to achieve his goals. He also revealed during that period, going back to Kolkata, his birthplace, wasn't an option. (Also Read | When Mithun Chakraborty spoke about his struggling days, sleeping in public park)

Mithun made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976), for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Some of his best works include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath. He also won two more National Film Awards for his performances in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

In an interview with Times of India, Mithun said about his early days of work, "I generally don't talk much about this, and also there's no particular phase I want to mention. Let’s not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists. Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now."

Speaking about his upcoming film with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, Mithun said, "I can't divulge anything about the film right now. All I can say is that I am more interested in doing films which will be landmark ones just like what happened with The Kashmir Files. But yes, this film will be an exciting one. People are already talking about it."

Mithun was last seen in The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files depicts the killings of Kashmiri Hindus and their exodus from Kashmir in the 1990s. Produced by Zee Studios, the film also features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, and Mrinal Kulkarni among others. It had crossed the ₹200-crore mark at the box office within two weeks of its release.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

