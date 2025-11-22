Model talks about her 'dusky' colour while transforming into Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi event look; actor drops comment

A model, Khushii Haldar, received an unexpected surprise after transforming into Priyanka Chopra's elegant white lehenga choli and makeup look from the actor’s recent Varanasi event. Priyanka Chopra's elegand ivory white lehenga look at Varanasi Hyderabad event was recreated by an infulencer.

Priyanka comments on the makeup artist recreating her look

A video of her transformation into Priyanka's look, where she wore a beautiful ivory lehenga choli, accompanied by jewellery and loosely tied hair, was posted by a make-up artist. In her video, Khushii spoke about sharing the same dusky skin tone as Priyanka and expressed her love for it, while also touching on how Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas has never judged her for her complexion and always keeps her happy.

What she didn’t expect was that the video would reach Priyanka herself, who left a warm, encouraging comment. Priyanka wrote, "Tumhara colour bhi behad khubsoorat hai.. aur tum bhi. You’re beautiful, just the way you are! (Your colour is beautiful, just like you) "

Priyanka’s look was from the grand trailer launch event of Varanasi, the highly anticipated upcoming film by director SS Rajamouli. The event, held in Hyderabad, was one of the largest film gatherings of the year and drew massive attention across the industry. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also attended the event. Priyanka’s white saree, soft makeup, and traditional aesthetic made her one of the most discussed appearances of the evening, with fans and stylists quickly recreating her style online.

About the Varanasi event

Varanasi, Rajamouli’s next epic after RRR and the Baahubali franchise, is already being hailed as a potential pan-India blockbuster. The Hyderabad trailer launch showcased the film’s scale, rich world-building, and powerful performances, instantly making it one of the most anticipated releases.

Despite the grandeur, the GlobeTrotter event at Ramoji Film City on Saturday evening was not without challenges. The team had set up a massive, ultra-high-definition screen to showcase the much-awaited glimpse of Varanasi, but technical glitches disrupted the proceedings.

Director SS Rajamouli grew visibly emotional and frustrated as repeated attempts to play the footage failed. At one point, referencing his father Vijayendra Prasad’s speech about receiving Lord Hanuman’s blessings, Rajamouli said: “Naku devudu mida pedda nammakam ledu andi. Nannagaru vachi indaka Hanuma…venakala untadu, nadipistadu ani chepparu. Idi aina ventane kopam vachindi. Idena nadipinchedi ani?”(“I don’t believe in God. My father mentioned that Hanuman will guide me. I got angry as soon as this happened. Is this how He’s helping me?”)

About Varanasi

The glimpse confirmed that Varanasi will be a massive mythological-epic hybrid with a time travel element, hinted at with the tag #TimeTrotter. The trailer also suggested a connection to the Ramayana, featuring brief visuals of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is scheduled to release during Sankranthi 2027, and is being described as Rajamouli’s most ambitious world-building project since RRR.