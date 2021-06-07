Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mohit Raina files complaint against 4 people for spreading rumours against him
Mohit Raina files complaint against 4 people for spreading rumours against him

The complaint was registered against Mohit Raina's self-proclaimed well wisher Sara Sharma and her three friends at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai on June 6. They started a social media campaign called Mohit Bachao, claiming his life was in danger.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Mohit Raina was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kaafir.

Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev fame actor Mohit Raina has filed a complaint against four people who allegedly started 'Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit)' campaign on social media.

On orders of the Borivali Court, the complaint was registered against Mohit's self-proclaimed well wisher Sara Sharma and her friends Parveen Sharma, Aashiv Sharma, and Mithilesh Tiwari at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai under sections 384 IPC on June 6.

According to the police, the four people have spread rumours saying Mohit's life is in danger just like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom has been filed against the four.

In April, Mohit had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

"After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR," he had written on Instagram.

Apart from Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Mohit is known for featuring in the hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. He has also wooed audiences with his acting stint in the web show Kaafir.

