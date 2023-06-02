Mohit Suri denies offering Sidharth Bhardwaj 'f**k all role' in Ek Villain, calls him ‘highly unprofessional’

Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj recently talked about walking out of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. He said he was fed up with being stereotyped in India due to his angry young man image and later shifted base to the US to pursue his career as a stand-up comedian. While Sidharth said that he was offered a 'f**k all role' in Ek Villain, Mohit Suri rubbished his claims and called his behaviour ‘highly unprofessional.’ Also read: Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's painful film makes the original seem Oscar-worthy

Mohit Suri rejects Sidharth Bhardwaj's claims against him.

Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Released in 2014, the film received positive reviews from critics and did a fair business at the box office. The sequel of the Mohit Suri film was released last year, which couldn't recreate the same buzz.

Sidharth Bhardwaj on walking out of Ek Villain sets

Talking about walking out of the Ek Villain sets, Sidharth Bhardwaj told ETimes, “I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f*ck-all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it’s a different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie. I tried to discuss with him and I was also trying to make my name in the industry.”

Mohit Suri reacts to Sidharth Bhardwaj's claims

Reacting to Sidharth Bhardwaj's allegations, the Ek Villain director Mohit Suri called it not true. Recalling what happened on the sets, he told the same portal, "No, that’s not true. He didn’t want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in an action scene. And he did that on the day of the shoot. Sidharth Malhotra didn’t even know about this. But it was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the eve of the shoot, when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn’t even have time to get another actor."

Who is Sidharth Bhardwaj?

Sidharth Bhardwaj is best known for his appearance on Splitsvilla 2 and Bigg Boss 5. He also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. In 2014, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. Later, he shifted to the US and settled in Los Angeles as a stand-up comedian.

