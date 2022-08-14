Mona Singh on boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What has Aamir Khan done? He entertained you for 30 years'

After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, actor Mona Singh broke her silence on controversy around her film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film received a lot of criticism from social media users who continue to call for a boycott of the film. Reacting to this, Mona questioned the intentions of those who are against the Aamir-Khan film. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh, as Aamir Khan's mom, is the film's strongest, best written character)

Laal Singh Chaddha released on Thursday. Weeks before its release, the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter. Many of the users pointed out that they are not going to watch the film as they are upset with Aamir for his past statements about India.

When asked about the boycott trend, Mona told India Today, “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred actor Tom Hanks in the lead. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Kareena Kapoor as Aamir’s childhood sweetheart. Mona Singh plays his mother. The film also marked Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. Recently the film received a shoutout from The Academy.

The film has been appreciated by many celebrities on social media despite the boycott trends. Talking about the criticism of the film, Aamir previously said during a media interaction, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment.”

The actor further requested people to watch the film. “I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it,” added Aamir.

