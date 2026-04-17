Mona Singh on new phase of her career: ‘Not chasing quantity, looking for challenges’ | Interview

Actor Mona Singh is clearly in her element, diving headfirst into a new phase of her career with a streak of back-to-back projects such as Border 2, Subedaar, and Kohrra 2. The actor, however, isn’t playing the numbers game.

Mona Singh was most recently seen in Ma Ka Sum.

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Instead of chasing quantity, Mona admits she is consciously leaning into risk by choosing roles that push her boundaries and help her uncover newer, more layered versions of herself with every performance.

On back-to-back releases

The past few months have been particularly rewarding for Mona, who has been exploring a wide range of diverse and compelling stories. On the big screen, she portrayed a grieving mother and Sunny Deol’s wife in Border 2, before seamlessly switching gears to play a mafia boss in the OTT project Subedaar. She also stepped into the shoes of a Goan gangster in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and a police officer in Kohrra 2. Most recently, she appeared in Ma Ka Sum, playing a mother being nudged back into the dating world by her math whiz teenage son.

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{{^usCountry}} Here, Mona makes it clear that she is not chasing quantity but quality. “I think earlier in my career, there was a lot more uncertainty, so you sometimes make choices out of fear or security. Now, I’m in a space where I can take a step back and ask myself, “Does this excite me?” That’s become very important. I’m not chasing quantity, I’m looking for something that challenges me or tells a story I believe in,” Mona says while talking about the back-to-back releases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, Mona makes it clear that she is not chasing quantity but quality. “I think earlier in my career, there was a lot more uncertainty, so you sometimes make choices out of fear or security. Now, I’m in a space where I can take a step back and ask myself, “Does this excite me?” That’s become very important. I’m not chasing quantity, I’m looking for something that challenges me or tells a story I believe in,” Mona says while talking about the back-to-back releases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her filmography reflects a conscious effort to steer clear of being typecast, something Mona credits to the risks she has taken throughout her career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her filmography reflects a conscious effort to steer clear of being typecast, something Mona credits to the risks she has taken throughout her career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think the only way to avoid being boxed in is to keep taking risks. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but at least you’re trying something new. I’ve been very conscious of not repeating myself. Also, I’ve been fortunate that people have trusted me with different kinds of roles. That makes a big difference,” shares Mona, who made her small-screen debut with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and got famous overnight. On transition across mediums {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the only way to avoid being boxed in is to keep taking risks. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but at least you’re trying something new. I’ve been very conscious of not repeating myself. Also, I’ve been fortunate that people have trusted me with different kinds of roles. That makes a big difference,” shares Mona, who made her small-screen debut with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and got famous overnight. On transition across mediums {{/usCountry}}

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Over the course of her career, Mona has navigated the small screen and big screen and is now actively exploring the OTT space. On TV, she was seen in shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

She was a part of the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, and also appeared in the actor's Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she was seen in the role of Aamir’s mother.

After making her mark on the big screen, Mona transitioned into the OTT space, embracing an entirely new storytelling landscape. From family drama in Yeh Meri Family to the glitzy, layered world of Made in Heaven, and the gripping intensity of Kaala Paani, she has showcased her versatility as an actor.

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For Mona, the medium has never been the focus; the story has. “Whether it’s television, film, or OTT, at the end of the day, you’re telling a story and playing a character. Of course, the process changes slightly, but the intent remains the same. I just feel lucky that I’ve been able to explore all these spaces,” says the actor.

Ask her how she adapted from TV’s loudness to OTT’s subtlety, Mona mentions, “It’s definitely a shift. Television, especially daily soaps, has a certain rhythm and energy, and OTT is much more internal. But I don’t think it’s about ‘unlearning’, it’s more about adapting. As actors, that’s our job. You understand the tone of the project, and you align yourself with it.”

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Here, she mentions that her secret is “the moment you feel like ‘I’ve figured it out’, you should probably shake things up a bit. I’ve always tried to choose roles that are different from what I’ve done before’.

How do you explain Mona Singh’s 2.0 era?

“Maybe… exploration. I feel like I’m still discovering new things about myself as an actor. There’s a lot I haven’t done yet, and that excites me,” she says, adding that going forward, she is just looking forward to more good work, honestly.

“I don’t plan too far ahead. I just hope to keep getting opportunities where I can do something different and keep growing. That’s all I really want,” Mona ends.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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