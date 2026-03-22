Kohrra 2 actor Neeru Sehgal recalls working with Mahesh Babu on advertisement, playing Loveleen on Netflix show
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neeru Sehgal, who played Loveleen on Kohrra 2, talks about the show, her role, working with Mahesh Babu and more.
Actor-model Neeru Sehgal recently played Loveleen in Season 2 of Netflix’s breakout series Kohrra, headlined by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she says 2026 began on a special note for her, thanks to the web series. “It feels like a moment of gratitude and quiet excitement more than anything else,” she says, adding, “As actors, we pour so much of ourselves into a project. So seeing it finally reach people is fulfilling.”
Neeru opens up about everything from transitioning to acting from pageantry, playing a vulnerable role in Kohrra 2, working with Mahesh Babu and more.
Staying connected to Punjabi roots
Neeru grew up in the US, but she says that staying connected to her Punjabi roots was something always important to her and her family. The actor says that that connection has also shaped the way she approaches her work. She was also a pageant queen before foraying into acting. “It gave me confidence and a platform, but acting was always something that called to me more deeply. The transition happened naturally as I started exploring storytelling and auditioning for roles,” she says. In fact, auditioning is also how Neeru landed her role in Kohrra 2.
Love for Loveleen in Kohrra 2
In Kohrra 2, Neeru plays Loveleen, a woman deeply in love with Sam (Rannvijay Singha), who finds himself embroiled in the murder case of his wife, Preet Bajwa (Pooja Bhamrrah). “I reached out to the casting director and requested that I would like to audition for the role,” says the actor, adding, “As the universe has it, they responded back and requested me to send an intro in Punjabi. Soon, I was sending a self-tape with the script in my hand.” Since Kohrra's release, Neeru says the feedback for her role has been heartwarming and humbling.
The nitty-gritty of Kohrra
Kohrra, on the surface, is a police procedural revolving around murders. But the show, written and directed by Sudip Sharma, peels back the layers to expose the underbelly of Punjab, riddled with sexism to casteism. “It definitely touches on some heavy themes, so there were moments that felt intense. But my character carries a quiet strength. Loveleen knows how to face tough situations with calm and clarity, which was powerful to portray. Playing the role reminded me how important it is to show resilience in chaos,” she says.
What’s next for Neeru Sehgal
Neeru is basking in the success of Kohrra 2 for now and would like to continue picking roles that are layered and emotionally honest. The actor also expresses interest in working in the South. “If the right story and role come along, absolutely,” she says, when asked about it. In 2024, she once shot for an advert with Mahesh Babu. “He’s such a huge superstar, yet so humble, warm, and incredibly professional on set, which made the whole shoot very comfortable and inspiring for me. It was a great learning experience just observing his focus and discipline,” she rounds off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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