From being stranded on Mumbai streets to landing Kohrra 2: Vikhyat Gulati on struggles and his viral Flames moment

Every year, several actors enter the film industry with the dream of becoming stars and making it big in the industry, but only a few of them are able to get the recognition. Actor Vikhyat Gulati may be getting recognition today, but his journey from Delhi’s theatre circuits to Mumbai’s competitive entertainment industry has been anything but easy. Actor Vikhyat Gulati's still from Kohrra Season 2.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opens up about humble beginnings, struggling to survive in Mumbai, learning theatre in New York and eventually bagging a role in the acclaimed series Kohrra season 2.

“For me it was always the stage” Born and raised in Delhi in a Punjabi family, Vikhyat says acting wasn’t exactly a planned dream but something that kept evolving with time. “I won’t call it a dream, but it was always a work in progress,” he says. “Kids play different sports, pick up different hobbies, but for me, it was always the stage. I don’t know if it was a subconscious choice or too attractive or too daring for me to speak and act in front of the audience.”

Ironically, his first stage appearance ended in tears. “I still remember my first role. I was in preschool, and we had a monologue competition, and I played the part of the Joker. My mother put in a lot of effort to prepare me, but jaise hi main stage pe chadha (as soon as I got on stage), I started crying,” he laughs. But the stage kept calling him back. “From that moment, every year I have been on stage either acting, managing production, lighting or directing a play. It became a thing after my 12th standard.”

Interestingly, Vikhyat was initially headed towards a completely different career. “I was actually going to do hotel management, and I got into one of the world’s best colleges, IHM Pusa, Delhi. I got the 200th rank all across India. But one of my friends influenced me to come to Delhi University, where there was a lot of theatre. So I went there, started doing theatre, and then I never looked back.” That decision eventually led him to radio, writing, casting and finally acting in front of the camera.

“In New York, a teacher mocked Indian cinema. That hit me” Vikhyat also spent time studying theatre in New York, an experience that opened his eyes to global perspectives. “It was initially challenging because when you move to a different culture, they don’t take you that seriously,” he recalls. “One of the teachers commented on Indian cinema. During COVID, we were taking classes online, and one student said she had worked with an Indian crew. The teacher made a comment that ‘yeh toh yahan se uthake vahan chep dete hain’ (They copy from here and paste it somewhere). That really hit me.”

Until then, he hadn’t introduced himself, and when he did, he told him all that he had already done. With this, he managed to change the teacher's perspective for good. While he acknowledges the difference between industries, he believes Indian theatre and writing still hold strong ground. “It’s a completely different industry. Ours is a little unorganised, and that one is organised. Broadway shows are something we have yet to achieve here. But in writing, we have people like Girish Karnad, Rakesh and other authors. We just need to work harder in terms of presentation.”

A chance meeting that changed everything Before acting opportunities arrived, Vikhyat worked behind the scenes in casting. “I happened to meet Anmol Ahuja and approached him, saying I want to do this. I didn’t approach him as an actor,” he recalls. “He said, come tomorrow. I noticed he was saying this to everyone. But when I went the next day, no one was there except me. I spoke to him, and he hired me in three minutes.”

From 2018 to 2020, he worked in casting until the pandemic paused everything. But the association later helped him return to the industry in a different way. “In 2021, the casting team contacted me again to cast for season one of Kohrra because I speak Punjabi well. Then in 2024, Nikita contacted me asking if I would do it again, and that’s how season two happened.”