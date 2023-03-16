Mouni Roy shares video from Miami, deletes it amid hateful comments

Actor Mouni Roy dropped a fresh video from Miami on Thursday. It shows her taking over the sunlit streets of the vacation destination and showing off her beach outfit. However, she soon deleted the video from Instagram Reels. Also read: Akshay Kumar hangs from harness, holds Mouni Roy's hands to lift her up during Orlando show. Watch

The video begins with Mouni, in an orange and white bikini top, orange sarong and a bag over her shoulders, walking around a street as her friend filmed her. After walking a few steps, Mouni feels a bit shy, wears her sunglasses and poses for the camera as music starts playing around her. A woman, likely a stranger, walks upto her and puts her arm over her shoulder.

While the video seems harmless enough, many left hateful comments on Mouni's post. They shamed her for her outfit and looks like Mouni decided to remove the video entirely. The video also got her a compliment from her friend Disha Patani, who wrote, “Look at this body!”

Disha and Mouni had earlier shared more photos of the two from Miami. On Tuesday, Mouni took to Instagram and shared a few snaps with Disha.

In the photos, the two, dressed in their casual best, are grinning broadly. While Mouni is wearing a simple white outfit, Disha is seen in a white bralette and pink mini skirt. Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. When you know you know..." Reacting to the post, Disha commented, "Love you my mon mon."

The Entertainers includes Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Disha, Mouni, Sonam Bajwa and Stebin Bin have entertained live audiences.

As the tour has come to an end, Disha dropped a heartfelt post for all. "To new memories and new friends..grateful for them," she captioned it. Aparshakti got nostalgic after seeing Disha's post.

He commented, "Dishaaaaaaa! Yaar You are such a pure human...I am gonna miss this family and will also miss watching pretentious movie reviews together!!! you know if you know." Jasleen Royal was also a part of the tour.

