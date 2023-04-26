Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Moushumi Chatterjee reveals Mahesh Bhatt told her 'whenever your career goes up, you become pregnant'

Apr 26, 2023

Moushumi Chatterjee opened up about a comment that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made on her pregnancy in a new interview.

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee was one of the most well-known faces in the industry back in the 70s. She established herself as an actor in both Hindi as well as Bengali films. In a recent interview, the Balika Badhu actor opened up about her career and recalled how it was Mahesh Bhatt who once told her that whenever she started to do well in her career, she would become pregnant. (Also read: Soni Razdan reveals how she met ‘baby’ Mahesh Bhatt in anniversary post: 'Bahut lambi kahani hai')

Moushumi Chatterjee had earlier talked about her career in the film industry and revealed that she was not interested to form relationships. She said that as an actor she had come to the film industry to only concentrate on her work.

In a new interview with Lehren, the veteran actor opened up about her decades-long career in the film industry. When asked whether the decision to walk out the film Desh Premi had upset her equation with Amitabh Bachchan, Moushumi recalled an anecdote with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She said, "Not at all. Because I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggling. He always tried his level best to come up to the A-grade category. I never gave my 100% as an actress. Mahesh Bhatt once said that whenever your career goes up, you become pregnant. He said that these are the obstacles in my career. I corrected him and said that they added colors to my life."

In the interview, Moushumi also said that she never felt any pressure because of her pregnancy and whether it would harm her career. She said that she was never "under any pressure because I already had what I wanted. I never valued my career and my stardom." She also revealed that actor Manoj Kumar was very upset with her because she got pregnant during Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Some of the most notable works of Moushumi Chatterjee include Anuraag (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Manzil (1979), Angoor (1982), Ghar Ek Mandir (1984) and most recently in Shoojit Sircar's Piku (2015) among others. She received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

