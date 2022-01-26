Mr And Mrs Mahi: Determined Janhvi Kapoor plays cricket with Dinesh Karthik, shares photos from ‘cricket camp’

Last year, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced a cricket themed film film titled Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. On Wednesday, Janhvi shared a series of photos from the sets of the film.

Posting the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “Cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi." In the first photo, Janhvi can be seen wearing a cricket helmet as she sports a determined expression. In another snap, cricketer Dinesh Karthik and director Sharan Sharma can be seen playing cricket with presumably Janhvi. "In pursuit of the perfect cover drive," Sharan wrote tagging Janhvi on a separate post.

In more photos from sets, Janhvi can also be seen chilling with cricketers Abhishek Nayar, Vikrant Yeligati and others while enjoying a bonfire and breakfast.

Actor Manav Vij commented on the photo, “Awesome and keep shining.” One fan wrote, “Looks like real cricket.” While another fan asked: “Where is Rajkummar Rao sir?”

Mr. And Mrs. Mahi would mark Rajkummar and Janhvi's second collaboration after Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi took to her social media handles to announce the film last year. The post was captioned, “Time to pad up - it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022.”

“Sometimes you can’t chase your dreams, alone! Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma. See you in cinemas on 7th October, 2022,” Rajkummar wrote as he announced the film on his social media handles.

The teaser shared by the actors revealed both their names in the film. While Janhvi will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra.

Apart from Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi will be seen in Mili, backed by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. She finished shooting for the film last month. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier had also helmed the original movie. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

