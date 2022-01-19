Janhvi Kapoor spent her weekend relishing pasta and watching sunsets. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, who is Janhvi's close friend was also spotted in the photos.

Janhvi posted the photos with the caption, “eudaimonia,” which is a Greek word that means “to the state or condition of 'good spirit'."

In the first picture, Janhvi is seen wearing a black monochini with her legs dipped in water. She also posted pictures with friends Tanisha and Orhan Awatramani. Janhvi also shared a photo of a big table with food items like pasta, spaghetti, salad and a lot more. She also included pictures of sunset and moon.

Earlier, Orhan also posted a collage from his weekend getaway with Janhvi and Tanisha. He captioned the photos, “Weekend friends are best friends.”

Orhan Awatramani shared pictures with Tanisha Santoshi and Janhvi Kapoor.

Tanisha also shared pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Came along for the drive.”

Earlier this month, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a note informing her fans that the duo had contracted the virus on January 3 and have now tested negative for it.

Janhvi wrote, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Janhvi will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. She finished shooting for the film last month. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier had also helmed the original movie. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

