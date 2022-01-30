Mrunal Thakur reacts as Deepika Padukone fans accuse her of liking 'sexist' post on 'tiny clothes' at Gehraiyaan promos

Actor Mrunal Thakur has reacted after fans of actor Deepika Padukone accused her of liking a 'sexist' post about 'tiny clothes' worn at Gehraiyaan promotions. Taking to Instagram, user Freddy Birdy had shared a post that read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A part of the caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan." The post was seemingly liked by Mrunal Thakur among others. The account has now been made private.

Later on Saturday, taking to Twitter, Mrunal got into Twitter spat with a fan of Deepika Padukone. The fan had shared a post about Mrunal liking the post on Instagram. On which she commented, ‘Get well soon.’

In another tweet, she wrote, "Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fan reacted to Mrunal's comment.

Fan tweeted to Mrunal's comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The user later tweeted, "Mrunal Thakur replied to me." Mrunal responded, "Had fun? Maaza aaya (Was it fun)? Now eat good food, go for a run and make friends who love you. I never encourage the troller but I honestly feel sorry for you. Take care sweetheart I pray this tweet changes you a bit and make you a better human."

Next, the user responded, "Haa even I'm trying to be better human but you are not even trying to be better human mam." Mrunal replied, "So help me I'm all ears!"

Several fans of Deepika also slammed Mrunal over her comment on Twitter. A person said, "@mrunal0801 like a post like this on social media is not mentally sick for you, and even you're not defending Deepika at this point it's ok, but you should ignore that post but no you're supporting people like this who judging women for their clothes that's not sick for you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user also wrote, "Gald to know you like Deepika! It would have been catastrophic otherwise... But liking that post as a female was just unnecessary." "Dear Mrunal, while you are talking about spreading love, on the other hand, you like a post trolling or rather slut shaming your colleague. With due respect, if you don't like getting trolled, you must also not enjoy when someone else is at the receiving end," wrote another person.

On Sunday, actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note. It read, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." She also added a '#IYKYK' sticker. The acronym stands for--if you know you know. Later, Freddy shared her post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone's entire career."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Freddy shared her post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone's entire career."

Freddy Birdy runs a popular Instagram page.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | I’m mentally prepared for another lockdown: Mrunal Thakur

Freddy Birdy runs a popular Instagram page. He is followed by Bollywood celebs including actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor. They often share his posts on their accounts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON