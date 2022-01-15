I’m mentally prepared for another lockdown: Mrunal Thakur

On January 1, actor Mrunal Thakur revealed she tested positive for Covid-19. She had been busy promoting her film, Jersey, throughout the last week of December and assumes that she might have contracted it during that time. Talking about her ordeal through quarantine, she says, “I had mild symptoms but it’s physically draining. But what’s more draining is isolation. Our lives are so hectic, and suddenly getting 14 days of rest was something I was unable to digest. I can’t wait to bounce back to work.”

Thakur shares that she received backlash for testing positive after attending a party, a rumour she slams. But she believes that the spike in Covid-19 cases happened when people stepped out during the festive season of Christmas and New Year. Ask her if she’s ready for another lockdown and she says, “I’m mentally prepared for a lockdown. Health comes first. It’s said that jaan hai toh jaahaan hai. We’ve to accept everything it takes to stay safe and healthy.”

On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor was awaiting the release of Jersey but the announcement to postpone it came three days before it was supposed to hit the theatres: “Waiting always gets tough. Love Sonia (2018) took two years to release. So, let this film take another six to seven months, and whenever it releases, it’s going to be worth it.”

Looking at the silver lining, Thakur adds, “There’s nothing we could do. The audience was really upset, cursing the coronavirus. Since I’ve so much time now, I was going through their comments on social media. To be honest, there’s no point of releasing a film when there’s no audience to watch it. It deserves to be celebrated with the audience in the theatre. I’m sure that it will be a nice film to watch post the pandemic.”