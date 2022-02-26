Mrunal Thakur replies to person who wrote her 'back is like matkaa', calls him 'Bhaiyya ji'

Actor Mrunal Thakur has responded to a person who compared her back with a ‘matkaa’. In a video, recently shared by Mrunal on Instagram, she was seen working out. Mrunal wore a black sleeveless T-shirt, grey shorts and boxing gloves. Sharing the video, she added Godzilla by Eminem ft Juice WRLD as the background music. Mrunal captioned the post, "Just a regular day (crying face emoji) with @rohityson_ and @thegirlwithabs16." (Also Read | Mrunal Thakur: I danced when Jersey’s new release date was announced, but am nervous too)

Reacting to Mrunal Thakur's video, several celebrities dropped comments. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "This was very satisfying to watch." Mrunal replied, "@sobhitad join me next time….." Mahima Makwana dropped black heart and fire emojis while Tamannaah Bhatia posted flexed biceps emojis. Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Maa kasam, future husband ki vaaat h (I swear, this will be tough for your future husband)." Mrunal responded with laughing emojis.

Fans also dropped comments reacting to the video. A fan wrote, "Love you very much, Queen." Another person said, "Your hard work will be paid." "Dedication level (fire emoji)," posted another fan.

A person wrote, "Back is like...matkaa (laughing emojis)." Mrunal replied, "Thank you Bhaiyya ji (Brother)." Another Instagram user said, "Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion." She responded, "@sivavariyath006 some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too (winking face with tongue emoji)." A person wrote, "Back is like...matkaa (laughing emojis)."

Mrunal's workout video comes after over a month of testing positive for coronavirus. In January, Mrunal had shared on her Instagram Stories that she was diagnosed with Covid-19. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” she had written.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Jersey which will release in theatres on April 14. The sports drama, a remake of the Telugu movie by the same name, also features Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

Besides Jersey, Mrunal has multiple other films in the pipeline including war-drama Pippa and the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Thadam. She will also star in Umesh Shukla-directed family entertainer Aankh Micholi and a thriller, tentatively titled Gumrah.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail