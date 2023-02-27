Mrunal Thakur responds to a fan's marriage proposal on her Instagram post: ‘Meri taaraf se…’. Watch

Actor Mrunal Thakur has responded to a fan's marriage proposal on her recent Instagram post. Taking to the social media platform, Mrunal posted a video captured in slow-motion. In the clip, the actor gave several poses as she showed off her jewellery. The actor also gave a glimpse inside her living room as she sat on a couch. (Also Read | Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser: Akshay Kumar flaunts six-pack abs, shoots chopper, dances with Mrunal Thakur)

The video also saw the actor brushing aside her hair and smiling looking into the camera. Mrunal captioned the post, "Felt cute might delete later (two hearts, thought balloon and lightning emojis)." Reacting to the post, Esha Gupta commented, "Don’t delete."

Soni Razdan wrote, "Gorgeous." A fan said, "Meri taraf se rishta pakka (The relationship for a wedding is confirmed from my side)." Mrunal responded, "Meri taaraf se na hain (It is a no from my end) (face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji)."

A fan wrote, "She isn't a common man's queen for sure." Another person said, "You have to give him credit for creativity…that was funny." "Emotional damage," read a comment. "Literally killing my heart," said an Instagram user. "You are so pretty," said another person.

Mrunal was last seen in the Telegu film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Fans saw Mrunal in a stylish appearance in Selfiee's song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It released in the theatres on February 24.

Mrunal also has the war drama Pipaa with Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. She also has the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release in cinemas on April 7. Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam, released in 2019.

Mrunal will portray the role of a cop in the film. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. She also started filming for her upcoming Telugu movie opposite Nani. Dubbed an emotional family drama, the untitled feature is being directed by Shouryuv.

