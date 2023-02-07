Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser: Akshay Kumar flaunts six-pack abs, shoots chopper, dances with Mrunal Thakur. Watch

Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser: Akshay Kumar flaunts six-pack abs, shoots chopper, dances with Mrunal Thakur. Watch

bollywood
Published on Feb 07, 2023 01:27 PM IST

The teaser of Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri features Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur on the dance floor. It also shows some dramatic scenes from the film.

Stills from Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser.
Stills from Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur's song Kudiyee Ni Teri from their upcoming film Selfiee is out now. The 17-second teaser shows Akshay making an entry in an unbuttoned long jacket, showing his six-pack abs, firing a multiple gun setup to shoot down a chopper and dancing alongside Mrunal Thakur to loud Punjabi beats. Mrunal also looks glamorous in a backless soft pink gown. Also read: Selfiee song Main Khiladi

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “This rocked my vibe… and now it’s coming your way. Ready to rock with Kudiyee Ni Teri?” The original song by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan has bee recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also added a few new lyrics to the new song.

Mrunal Thakur only has a guest appearance in the film Selfiee, in which she plays an actor. The film has Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead cast. It is directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame.

The first song from the film Main Khiladi was also a recreated version of Akshay's old hit song from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Speaking about the song, Tanishk had said, "I always compose every song as it's my first. The experience of making Main Khiladi was groovy & fun. However, after Tip Tip's huge hit, the pressure was more as this song was being composed for the OG Khiladi, 'Akshay Kumar'. The wacky steps have added more pep to the song. We have worked so hard for this. This is going to be your new favorite song to play on a loop."

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan are reprising their roles for the remake. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Speaking at an event, Emraan said, “This film is for the fans, it is a tribute to the fans. 'Aap log hain toh hum hain, hamari filmein hain (We owe our films to you)'.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar mrunal thakur
akshay kumar mrunal thakur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out