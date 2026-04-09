Mrunal Thakur says growing up she never thought she could be friends with girls, gushes about bond with Tamannaah Bhatia
Mrunal Thakur says she and Tamannaah Bhatia are close friends, and shared how she always tells her to chill and have fun with the work.
Actor Mrunal Thakur is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dacoit. In a long chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Mrunal opened up about her life and career. She also shared how she and Tamannaah Bhatia have become really close friends in the industry. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says Ranveer Singh is the reason why she exists in the film industry: ‘He is my lucky charm’)
What Mrunal said
Speaking about Tamannaah, Mrunal said, “Tamannaah is the purest. She has my heart, she is the best. That woman gives me so much strength. She’s always like, ‘Chill, have fun, enjoy life.’ It’s like a sisterhood in a way. It’s really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always thought that I could never be friends with girls. It was always five boys and one girl, and that girl would be me. But now, I’ve started really enjoying female friendships. It’s beautiful,” she said.
She added, “It is just motivating each other, having fun, enjoying life, and celebrating yourself. We make sure we’re there for each other whenever they need us. I can be just completely unfiltered with her. I can just say anything, like, ‘Yaar, this happened’ and she’ll always have a solution for everything. We met on a flight to Hyderabad and became behens (sisters)."
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur appeared in the 2023 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. While they were part of the same ensemble project, they starred in different segments of the anthology.
Who said female actors cannot be friends?{{/usCountry}}
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur appeared in the 2023 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. While they were part of the same ensemble project, they starred in different segments of the anthology.
Who said female actors cannot be friends?{{/usCountry}}
Last year on Friendship Day, it was Tamannaah who gave a shoutout for her close friends in the film industry. She shared pictures with fellow female actors Mrunal Thakur, Kajal Aggarwal and Rasha Tadhani to ring in Friendship Day.{{/usCountry}}
Last year on Friendship Day, it was Tamannaah who gave a shoutout for her close friends in the film industry. She shared pictures with fellow female actors Mrunal Thakur, Kajal Aggarwal and Rasha Tadhani to ring in Friendship Day.{{/usCountry}}
“Adult friendships are the best! It is like every friend that I talk to, feels like… every phone call ends with a ‘I love you,’ every phone call is about attending to how you are feeling and its such a myth that make your best friends in your school and college… but I think adult friendships are the best!” she said in a reel posted on her Instagram account.{{/usCountry}}
“Adult friendships are the best! It is like every friend that I talk to, feels like… every phone call ends with a ‘I love you,’ every phone call is about attending to how you are feeling and its such a myth that make your best friends in your school and college… but I think adult friendships are the best!” she said in a reel posted on her Instagram account.{{/usCountry}}
On the work front, Mrunal was seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film underperformed at the box office. She will be seen next in Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.
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