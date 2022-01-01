Mrunal Thakur tests Covid-19 positive: ‘I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself’

Days after the release of her upcoming film Jersey was postponed, actor Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor made the announcement on her social media on Saturday afternoon, adding that she had isolated herself as per protocol.

Mrunal shared a note on her Instagram story where she informed her followers that she had tested positive. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote.

The note shared by Mrunal on her social media.

The actor also advised those who have been in contact with her recently to get themselves tested. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” her note further read.

Mrunal will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the sports drama Jersey, which was to release on December 31. However, days before the film’s release, the makers decided to postpone it given the rise of Covid cases nationwide as well as restrictions on theatres and night curfews in various parts of the country. "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid-19 guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey,” the makers said in a statement. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri, is a remake of a Nani-starrer Telugu film of the same name. Gowtam had directed the original as well.

A new release date for the film hasn’t been announced yet. However, the makers had dismissed rumours that the film would instead get a direct OTT release. Mrunal will also be seen in three other Hindi films this year-- opposite Abhimanyu Dasani in the comedy Aankh Micholi, with Ishaan Khatter in the war-drama Pippa, and opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam.

