Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey release postponed due to rise in Omicron cases

Makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey have decided to postpone the release of the film in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant in India. The film was set to release in theatres on December 31.

A statement released on behalf of Team Jersey reads, “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey.”

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of actor Nani's Telugu movie by the same name. Gowtam had directed the original Telugu version as well. Shahid plays a cricketer in the film, who attempts a comeback having been away from the game for years. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, the new date has not been announced yet.

Also read: Jersey BTS clip: When Shahid Kapoor bled all over his shirt, didn't know he would get 25 stitches

The decision comes after the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down the cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. In addition, theatres in Maharasthtra are running at 50% occupancy, which affects the box office earnings. Industry experts say the imposition of night curfew in several parts of the country may also have played a part in this decision, as that would mean no night shows for the film in those regions.

Rumours are also circulating that Jersey makers might go for a direct OTT release for the film if the situation does not improve soon. However, trade analysts like Taran Adarsh have denied the speculation, saying the makers say they are committed to a theatrical release for the film.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON