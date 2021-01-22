Mugdha Godse dismisses 14-year age difference with boyfriend Rahul Dev: ‘You just know you fall in love’

Model-turned-actor Mugdha Godse, who has been in a relationship with actor Rahul Dev for several years now, is unfazed by the 14-year age difference between them. She feels that age is just a number when it comes to love.

Rahul and Mugdha met at a common friend’s wedding in 2013 and fell in love not long after. In 2015, she confirmed that they are together.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Mugdha said that her age gap with Rahul has never come in the way of their love. “You do not decide. I do not look at it that way. Hum shopping nai karne jare hai, like red bag chahiye (This is not like shopping, where you go in wanting a red bag). You just know you fall in love and you realise it comes along with all these,” she said.

Rahul was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart, Rina, and has a son Siddhant with her. She died in 2009 after a long battle with cancer.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Rahul said about his relationship with Mugdha, “There is an overall sense of well-being and happiness between us. Coming from the same profession, we both know what it entails and try and help each other progress.”

Having the same spiritual guru has only brought Rahul and Mugdha closer. She said, “Our relationship has created positive changes in both of us. I had no apprehensions at all about being with Rahul. Everything just fell in place. You don’t think when you fall in love... that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess.”

Mugdha, who made her Bollywood debut with Fashion in 2008, has starred in films such as Jail, Will You Marry Me? and Bezubaan Ishq. Rahul, meanwhile, has been a part of films such as Champion, Asoka and 88 Antop Hill.

