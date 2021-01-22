Mugdha Godse dismisses 14-year age difference with boyfriend Rahul Dev: ‘You just know you fall in love’
Model-turned-actor Mugdha Godse, who has been in a relationship with actor Rahul Dev for several years now, is unfazed by the 14-year age difference between them. She feels that age is just a number when it comes to love.
Rahul and Mugdha met at a common friend’s wedding in 2013 and fell in love not long after. In 2015, she confirmed that they are together.
In an interview with Zoom Digital, Mugdha said that her age gap with Rahul has never come in the way of their love. “You do not decide. I do not look at it that way. Hum shopping nai karne jare hai, like red bag chahiye (This is not like shopping, where you go in wanting a red bag). You just know you fall in love and you realise it comes along with all these,” she said.
Rahul was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart, Rina, and has a son Siddhant with her. She died in 2009 after a long battle with cancer.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘need no validation’ on winning best actress poll, reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘mistake'
Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Rahul said about his relationship with Mugdha, “There is an overall sense of well-being and happiness between us. Coming from the same profession, we both know what it entails and try and help each other progress.”
Having the same spiritual guru has only brought Rahul and Mugdha closer. She said, “Our relationship has created positive changes in both of us. I had no apprehensions at all about being with Rahul. Everything just fell in place. You don’t think when you fall in love... that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess.”
Mugdha, who made her Bollywood debut with Fashion in 2008, has starred in films such as Jail, Will You Marry Me? and Bezubaan Ishq. Rahul, meanwhile, has been a part of films such as Champion, Asoka and 88 Antop Hill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan does aerial yoga even during her holiday in Maldives, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor revisits precious memories with Rishi Kapoor on 41st anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Anand was frustrated when he retired from filmmaking, reveals son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mugdha Godse dismisses 14-year age difference with boyfriend Rahul Dev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal on why he never capitalised on success and bagged big films
- Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about why he never signed on to big films post the success of his breakout hit, Aamir, in 2008.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan leaves for his wedding in Alibaug with his family, see all pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut says ‘I need no validation’ after she wins a best actress poll
- Kangana Ranaut said that she does not need any validation, as she won a poll for the best actress of 2020. She also reminded fans of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'mistake' that gave the Bollywood 'mafia' power over him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of wedding with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal leaves for Alibaug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Rashmi Rocket's new still, No Time To Die's release delayed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox