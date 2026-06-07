Mukesh Khanna's claims of rejecting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan ‘publicity gimmick’? Lalit Parimoo thinks so

Few television characters have enjoyed the kind of popularity that Shaktimaan did in the late 1990s and early 2000s. So when a big-screen adaptation of the iconic superhero was announced in 2022, it immediately generated excitement among fans. Ever since, rumours have linked Ranveer Singh to the lead role. However, original Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has repeatedly opposed the idea, even claiming that Ranveer once spent three hours trying to convince him to approve the casting. Now, actor Lalit Parimoo, who starred alongside Mukesh in the beloved series, has weighed in on the matter and suggested that the discussion may be driven by publicity.

Lalit Parimoo on Mukesh Khanna saying he rejected Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan

Lalit Parimoo reacts to Mukesh Khanna's decision of not letting Ranveer Singh lead Shaktimaan film.

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In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, when he was asked about his views on Mukesh saying Ranveer tried to convince him for three hours to let him become Shaktimaan, and still he refused, Lalit said, "I don't want to say anything against Mukesh ji. It's upto him what he has to do. Aaj ka zamana publicity ka zamana hai aur log karte hain publicity gimmicks filmon ke liye, tv show pe karte hain. Jaan booj ke news banane ke liye kuch karna padta hai. I think he's playing on those lines (Today's world is driven by publicity, and people often resort to publicity gimmicks for films and television shows. Sometimes, they deliberately do things to generate news and attract attention. I think he's operating along those lines)."

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{{^usCountry}} He added that no one knows what the truth is; only time will tell. Lalit further praised Ranveer's performance in Dhurandhar and shared that he can play the role of Shaktimaan. However, he added, "I don't think Shaktimaan film would have the same magic as the TV show. There's so much material that has already gone into those 350 episodes. But we don't know about the audience's preference. If today's generation sees a superhero movie, they will expect only an international standard. Below that, they won't like it. If we don't make it on a technologically high level, it won't have the same impact." What Mukesh Khanna said about Ranveer Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that no one knows what the truth is; only time will tell. Lalit further praised Ranveer's performance in Dhurandhar and shared that he can play the role of Shaktimaan. However, he added, "I don't think Shaktimaan film would have the same magic as the TV show. There's so much material that has already gone into those 350 episodes. But we don't know about the audience's preference. If today's generation sees a superhero movie, they will expect only an international standard. Below that, they won't like it. If we don't make it on a technologically high level, it won't have the same impact." What Mukesh Khanna said about Ranveer Singh {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mukesh had to Bollywood Thikana in an interview that Ranveer came to his office to convince him and said, "That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle, as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor." Mukesh has time and again expressed that he doesn't want Ranveer to become Shaktimaan and rather believes he can play the villain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mukesh had to Bollywood Thikana in an interview that Ranveer came to his office to convince him and said, "That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle, as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor." Mukesh has time and again expressed that he doesn't want Ranveer to become Shaktimaan and rather believes he can play the villain. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2022, Sony Pictures announced Shaktimaan, the film, stating that it will be a trilogy bringing back the iconic superhero. The announcement video was captioned, "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!" In a follow-up tweet, the studio wrote, "We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon." However, no update on the cast has been shared by the team yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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