Mukesh Khanna's elder sister dies a day after he dismissed his death rumours: 'Shaken for first time in my life'

A day after actor Mukesh Khanna dismissed the rumours of his death, he has revealed that his elder sister has died due to congestion in the lungs. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he added that she had successfully battled Covid-19 in 12 days. The actor shared a picture with his sister and expressed his grief.

Captioning the post, he wrote in Hindi, "Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news of my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family. After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by lung's congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life. Tearful salutations, emotional tribute!"

Reacting to his post, fans offered their condolences. A fan wrote, "Stay strong sir." Another wrote, "Sir we are with you... plZ be strong .........you are the real hero sir..." A third wrote, "Om Shanti. May God give you the strength to overcome this great grief!"

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor had posted a video on Instagram assuring his fans that he is safe and healthy, after rumours started doing the rounds that he was no more. "I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media," he said

"So I must tell you all that I am completely fine and perfectly alright. I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern, because mujhe bahut sare calls aa rahe hain. Mujhe laga mujhe apne darshakon ko bata dena chahiye ki mai perfectly alright hoon (I have been getting a lot of calls. I thought I must inform my viewers that I am perfectly alright). Thank you very much," he had added.

Mukesh had captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care."

In March, Khanna was among the celebrities who took their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and had urged other people to follow suit.

He is best known for starring in the superhero show Shaktimaan and playing Bhishma Pitamaha in the television series Mahabharata.