Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hina Khan admits she 'did not take precautions while returning from Srinagar', tests negative for Covid-19
Hina Khan wears her late father's tshirt for her Instagram live chat session.
Hina Khan wears her late father's tshirt for her Instagram live chat session.
tv

Hina Khan admits she 'did not take precautions while returning from Srinagar', tests negative for Covid-19

  • Hina Khan revealed that she has now tested negative for coronavirus, but admitted that she did not take precautions which led to her diagnosis.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:05 AM IST

Actor Hina Khan has tested negative for Covid-19 and updated her fans about her health late Wednesday. Hina did a late night live chat with fans on Instagram where she informed fans about testing negative for coronavirus, and added that she did not take precautions when she travelled back to Mumbai upon her father's death last month.

Hina said during the Instagram chat, "I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."

She also said, "I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time."

Hina also talked about her late father and added, "No, I am fine, I am very strong, I am my daddy's strong girl. I am wearing his tshirt." She added with a smile, "He is there, everywhere." Hina could be seen in a peach and white shirt. In a previous post, her father was seen wearing the same shirt.


She also thanked fans for their support. "Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for checking on me. I did not see all of it, but I got to know."

She also talked about her latest project, Pathhar Wargi, her new music video that will be out on Friday. Hina later posted the chat on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Smile #DaddysStrongGirl #PattharWargi Releasing on 14th may."

Also read: BTS Butter teaser photos: Jin, Suga pose solo; fans call them 'ethereal beauty'

Hina's post got much love from many of her industry friends. Nidhi Uttam responded with, "Extremely happy to see you back Hina loads of love and strength and prayers your way." Milind Gadagkar wrote, "Lots of love and wishes to you.. You are an inspiration for many." Kushal Tandon commented, "Strong gurl , I can feel ur loss , time is the biggest healer stay strong."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
hina khan covid 19 news

Related Stories

BTS releases new Butter teaser photos featuring Jin and Suga.
BTS releases new Butter teaser photos featuring Jin and Suga.
music

BTS Butter teaser photos: Jin, Suga pose solo; fans call them 'ethereal beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:47 PM IST
  • After RM and Jungkook, BTS releases solo teaser photos of Jin and Suga. The singer and the rapper are seen dressed in white.
READ FULL STORY
Rhea Chakraborty spoke about people uniting to fight Covid-19 in a new Instagram post.
Rhea Chakraborty spoke about people uniting to fight Covid-19 in a new Instagram post.
bollywood

Rhea says her 'heart fills up' to see people helping each other in pandemic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • Rhea Chakraborty, in a latest Instagram post, shared her thoughts on people uniting to fight Covid-19. The actor has been active on social media lately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.