Hina Khan feels helpless, quarantined for Covid-19 days after losing father: 'Can’t even be with mother to comfort her'

Actor Hina Khan, who has tested positive for Covid-19, shared how helpless she feels as she cannot even hug and comfort her mother. Hina lost her father recently and rushed back from her shoot in Kashmir.

Hina shared a picture of herself and wrote, "A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz..Let thr be light..Dua."

Hina has her back to the camera in one of the pictures and has her mask on as she looks outside her window. She also shared another image that gives a more frontal view of her.

Gauahar Khan was among the first ones to comment with "God bless." Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and friend, actor Arjun Bijlani, dropped heart emojis on the post. Priyank Sharma wrote, "You are the strongest love you." Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Hina may allah give you strength baby .... sending you love light and Dua.

Earlier this week, Hina had shared a statement confirming that she had tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined at her home. She wrote, "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care."





Hina was most recently seen in a music video titled Bedard. Last year, she was seen on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where she appeared as a "senior" to help and guide the contestants for the season.

