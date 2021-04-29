Hina Khan responds to Twitter user on why she wrote 'dad and his family': 'This is how he used to introduce us'

Actor Hina Khan, who is grieving the death of her father, had an emotional reply to a Twitter user, who had a question about him. It concerned Hina's reply to actor Rubina Dilaik's tweet.

Rubina tweeted her support to Hina and had written in a tweet: "Stay strong girl @eyehinakhan ... my prayers are with you and your family." Replying to her, Hina had replied: "Thank you Ruby.. Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers."

It was the use of the phrase "his family" by Hina, which saw a Twitter user ask Hina as to why the actor chose to write "his family" and not "my family". She said: "I'm sorry for out of topic comment. Just wanted to know, why is it twitted as dad and 'his' family.. Y not my family."

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik interacted on Twitter.

Replying to the user, Hina said that they loved being called 'his family'. "Becoz we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we wer born.. He loved the fact tht we are his family, his children, his wife. Aslam Khans family We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house,He is everywhere.. Forever #HisFamily."

Becoz we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we wer born.. He loved the fact tht we are his family, his children, his wife

Aslam Khans family❤️ We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house,He is everywhere.. Forever #HisFamily https://t.co/Hk7Zu9tcxV — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 29, 2021

Earlier this month, Hina had shared a note on Instagram on her father's death. She had written: "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN."

Recently, Hina tested positive for Covid-19. Releasing a statement, she said: "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON