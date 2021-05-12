Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mukesh Khanna busts death hoax: 'I am perfectly alright, those who spread such rumours must be caught and beaten up'
bollywood

Mukesh Khanna busts death hoax: 'I am perfectly alright, those who spread such rumours must be caught and beaten up'

  • Mukesh Khanna is angry at rumour-mongers after false reports of his own death. He took to social media to assure fans that he is perfectly alright and healthy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 07:23 AM IST

Actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video on Instagram to slam false rumours of his death. He also hit out at those who spread such fake news and said that they should be caught and beaten up.

Rumours of Mukesh's death began doing the rounds on Tuesday. However, he soon assured fans about his well-being. He said in a video that he shared on Instagram, "I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media."

"So I must tell you all that I am completely fine and perfectly alright. I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern, because mujhe bahut sare calls aa rahe hain. Mujhe laga mujhe apne darshakon ko bata dena chahiye ki mai perfectly alright hoon (I have been getting a lot of calls. I thought I must inform my viewers that I am perfectly alright). Thank you very much," he concluded.


Mukesh captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care."

Also read: Amitabh shares message on 'hope', urges people to stand together

Mukesh also told a leading daily that he was "fed up" of such rumours. "I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour-mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago. I feel WhatsApp will close down if such news does not emanate from it," he said.

mukesh khanna instagram

