Mukesh Khanna slams those spreading death rumours, warns of police action: 'Do you have parents, siblings, grandparents'

Nearly a week after actor Mukesh Khanna dismissed the rumours of his death, he has now shared a message slamming those who spread it on social media. Taking to Instagram, Mukesh posted a video message asking the culprit to refrain from such acts and also warned of police action.

He captioned his post in Hindi, "Who spread the false news of my death! After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents in your house? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish. Do you have any idea? Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such abusive acts. That, too, when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life."

"Before this, you have posted such false news for many actors. What do you get out of this? Some views on your social media account! What a poor thought you guys have. I will expose your people and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video of mine. Look and do not forward such rumours, without knowing their truth," his caption concluded.

In an eight-minute-long video in Hindi, Mukesh reiterated the message. He also said that this is 'not a sensational matter but a sensitive matter'. He asked people to verify the news of someone's death from their family members, relatives and friends before sharing it with others. In his video, he was also heard referring to his superhero character Shaktimaan who would nab the culprit in his own way.

Reacting to his post, fans extended their support taking to the comments section. A fan said, "Really very shameful act by those people esse insaanon ko strict punishment milni chahie (they should receive strict punishment)." "Social media has become a platform for fake news for couple of people," added another. "Jo fake news fela Raha he usse jail hona chahiye (Those who are spreading fake news should be jailed)."

On May 11, the 62-year-old actor had shared an Instagram video assuring fans that he is safe and healthy. He had captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care." He recently lost his sister.

