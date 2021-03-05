Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining
In his career spanning 25 years, Mukul Dev has had what he liked to call “an interesting journey” and the actor says he has no regrets about how things have shaped up for him.
“Somehow over the years as an actor I have, without me knowing it, managed to create a space for myself where people call me when they think that this role this fellow can do. The calls that I get for casting are mostly very typical roles like Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) and I know they would not have called anyone but me. Even when I did 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, I could see the reason why they called me for it,” he says.
Dev, 51, also does not like to call it getting stereotyped because the roles have been varied.
“For me I am still safe guarded against getting into the whole thing. I don’t get calls for every show or films that is happening but when I am called I am the first choice. That kind of thing happens without me having to put any extra effort into it. I don’t know what it is about me but they seem to categorized me in certain role very well but I have no complaints. I am happy about it,” he explains.
The actor has also branched out to writing now, his first projects as a writer was Hansal Mehta-directed Omerta, which explored the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and served time in prison and the plotting of murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.
And throughout the pandemic, Dev has kept himself busy with his second project, which is inspired by his father’s, a former police officer, experience.
“I have been busy writing about a fictional story based on one of my father’s case investigation for which he was decorated and that I managed to finish in this entire period. I am hoping it sees light of the day in 2021. It is going to be a film probably,” he reveals.
Clearly, the actor is more gravitated towards writing real-life inspired stories and he says he has a very valid reason behind this.
“As an actor I have been part of fiction so much all through my acting career. I am still dealing with the whole commercialized and Bollywoodized zone. There is nothing bad about it but somewhere there is a void in me which makes me gravitate towards things that are more real. From my first film Dastak (1996) and till the last couple of films that I did were all larger than life and all that. Somewhere I have this affinity towards dabbling with real side of life,” he says.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'
- Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika, Aparna Purohit on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday
- Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb
- Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox