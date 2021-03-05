IND USA
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining

Actor Mukul Dev also does not like to call it getting stereotyped because the roles have been varied.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST

In his career spanning 25 years, Mukul Dev has had what he liked to call “an interesting journey” and the actor says he has no regrets about how things have shaped up for him.

“Somehow over the years as an actor I have, without me knowing it, managed to create a space for myself where people call me when they think that this role this fellow can do. The calls that I get for casting are mostly very typical roles like Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) and I know they would not have called anyone but me. Even when I did 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, I could see the reason why they called me for it,” he says.

Dev, 51, also does not like to call it getting stereotyped because the roles have been varied.

“For me I am still safe guarded against getting into the whole thing. I don’t get calls for every show or films that is happening but when I am called I am the first choice. That kind of thing happens without me having to put any extra effort into it. I don’t know what it is about me but they seem to categorized me in certain role very well but I have no complaints. I am happy about it,” he explains.

The actor has also branched out to writing now, his first projects as a writer was Hansal Mehta-directed Omerta, which explored the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and served time in prison and the plotting of murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

And throughout the pandemic, Dev has kept himself busy with his second project, which is inspired by his father’s, a former police officer, experience.

“I have been busy writing about a fictional story based on one of my father’s case investigation for which he was decorated and that I managed to finish in this entire period. I am hoping it sees light of the day in 2021. It is going to be a film probably,” he reveals.

Clearly, the actor is more gravitated towards writing real-life inspired stories and he says he has a very valid reason behind this.

“As an actor I have been part of fiction so much all through my acting career. I am still dealing with the whole commercialized and Bollywoodized zone. There is nothing bad about it but somewhere there is a void in me which makes me gravitate towards things that are more real. From my first film Dastak (1996) and till the last couple of films that I did were all larger than life and all that. Somewhere I have this affinity towards dabbling with real side of life,” he says.

