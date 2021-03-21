Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan Hasmi-John Abraham's film performs drops during weekend, collects 5.22 crore
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan Hasmi-John Abraham's film performs drops during weekend, collects 5.22 crore

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: The Saturday collection of the Sanjay Gupta film fell to ₹2.40 crore due to 50% occupancy limit.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.

Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, showed a decline in its second day of release, as movie theatres were allowed only 50% occupancy due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The Sanjay Gupta film opened with 2.82 crore on Friday but fell to 2.40 crore on Saturday. It now stands at 5.22 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: 5.22 cr. #India biz."

Mumbai Saga was expected to perform better than Roohi which had opened at 3 crore but has now been affected as the Maharashtra government limited the occupancy of theatres to just 50% amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

The action-crime drama, which shows the changing face of the city during the 1980s and '90s, was initially supposed to release in June last year, but after cinema halls were shut during the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, there were reports that the film may opt for a digital release.

John, who plays a gangster in the film, had recently said in an interview that even though releasing the film in theatres is a big risk, the team is hopeful that people will come to cinema halls. "It is important to maintain the protocol and everything is being followed. This is a big screen experience and not all films can release on OTT platform. I respect the platforms. But a Sanjay Gupta film is meant for the big screen," the actor said.

Sanjay Gupta had said that he is thankful to his producers for giving a go ahead for releasing the film in theatres. "Somebody had to take the first step and my producer was willing to do it. We are confident about our film and our audience who will come to theatre. No where we have heard theatres are hot bed (for coronavirus cases). We have to come back to normalcy," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

