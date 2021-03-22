Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John Abraham's film collects 8.7 cr on first weekend
John Abraham's film Mumbai Saga has collected ₹8.7 crore on its first weekend. The film has released under some restrictions in Maharashtra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The first weekend report for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga is in. The Sanjay Gupta film has minted 8.7 crore in three days.

Sharing the latest figure, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: 8.74 cr. #India biz."

The film, which also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy and many others, had a smaller weekend opening than the previous week's release, Roohi. However, Roohi also enjoyed an added day to it 'weekend' due to the Maha Shivratri festival.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the gangster drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. Mumbai Saga got mixed response from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "If you've followed Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoye Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."

Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos

Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback

Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon

Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika

Also read: Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic

Roohi and Mumbai Saga became one of the first major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Other upcoming releases include Parineeti Chopra's Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film will be out on April 26. Akshay Kumar's much-awaited actioner Sooryavanshi, directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is set to arrive in theatres on April 30 worldwide.

