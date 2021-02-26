Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi battle it out on Mumbai streets
bollywood

Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi battle it out on Mumbai streets

Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.

The makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga dropped the first trailer of the film. The action saga has John playing a don with Emraan as a hard-nut-to-crack cop.

The trailer opens with John's character Amartya Rao, declaring that no one will pay hafta (protection money) henceforth, breaking some bones and smashing everything else in the process. He even chops off a person's hand and issues a warning to rival Gaitonde that his reign has begun. This anti-hero has risen from the streets and is not afraid of anyone - not a rival or a politician (Mahesh Manjrekar) - till a challenger comes along by way of a cop (Emraan Hashmi).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che

When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell

Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John, Emraan battle it out on Mumbai streets

Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened

Amartya declares 'raj karunga' while Emraan wonders what will he do with 10 crore bounty on Amartya's head. He is seen saying, "Sawaal yeh nahin hai ke Amartya marega, sawaal yeh hai ke 10 crore ka main karunga kya (the question to ask is not if Amatya will die or not, the point to ponder over is what will I do after winning 10 crore)."

Packing all the elements one expects of a John Abraham film - machismo, action, guns and shrill dialogues - the Mumbai Saga trailer also gives us a brief glimpse of other characters in the film as well, like Suniel Shetty and Samir Soni.

Two days back, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, Mumbai Saga has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai saga john abraham

Related Stories

bollywood

Mumbai Saga Teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi spill the blood in Sanjay Gupta's return to gangster cinema

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:42 PM IST
bollywood

Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release in theatres on March 19

PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP