Mumtaz pays ‘surprise’ visit to Shatrughan Sinha’s residence, gets a present from him. See pics

Shatrughan Sinha received a pleasant surprise this month when the actor's Khilona co-star Mumtaz visited him at his Mumbai residence Ramayan. The actor turned politician has shared pictures from their reunion on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of them along with his wife Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan wrote, “It was a delightful surprise when our friend and my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home 'Ramayana' just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends and artists.”

Shatrughan also present Mumtaz a copy of his biography titled Anything But Khamosh. "It was wonderful to have presented her my most talked about, much acclaimed biography 'Anything but Khamosh'. The book has a special mention of her contribution in my career. It was a great afternoon, well spent! Love you Mumtaz! Long live our friendship!" he wrote on Twitter along with another picture.

Shatrughan and Mumtaz have worked together in films like Khilona (1970), Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari (1971), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973) and Aandhiyan (1990).

Khilona was a big hit at the box office and also bagged several film awards. While Mumtaz was the female lead, Shatrughan was a newcomer at the time and had a small role of ‘Bihari’. Shatrughan's book talks about his friendship with Mumtaz who stood for him and saved him from losing the role in the film. It is revealed in the book Shatrughan had an altercation with the film's producer who decided to oust him soon after. But Mumtaz warned him that she would quit as the female lead if Shatrughan is asked to go. The producer had to accept her demand and he went on to feature in it which won him recognition.

Shatrughan is father of actor Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He also has twin sons Luv and Kush Sinha.