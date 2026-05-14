Mum-to-be Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after completing King's South Africa schedule with Shah Rukh Khan

After completing a shooting schedule in Cape Town with Shah Rukh Khan for King, Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai. The actor, who was spotted at the airport, briefly paused to pose for the paparazzi waiting outside. As her videos and pictures surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing: her pregnancy glow.

Deepika Padukone back in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was seen in an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deepika was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday. She had left Mumbai for the shoot last month with her husband Ranveer Singh.

For her airport appearance, Deepika kept it stylish in an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a roomy button-down shirt with contrast stitching and matching straight-fit trousers. She added a splash of colour with bright yellow sneakers and completed the look with brown sunglasses and a classic handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back.

Interestingly, it was the very same outfit that Deepika was seen wearing when she flew out for the shoot in April.

In fact, Deepika did acknowledge the photographers stationed outside the airport, flashing a warm smile and happily posing for them before making her way to the car.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “My lovely Queen Deepika,” one wrote, with another social media user writing, “She’s so stunning”. One commented, “Ohh look at that glow”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My lovely Queen Deepika,” one wrote, with another social media user writing, “She’s so stunning”. One commented, “Ohh look at that glow”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deepika was shooting in South Africa with Shah Rukh Khan for their much-awaited film King. Several behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot soon surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing fans’ attention. One showed them in the middle of the scene, while one showed Shah Rukh offering his hand to help Deepika as she climbs a flight of stairs. At that time, following the emergence of the visuals, director Siddharth Anand reacted strongly to the leak, urging fans to stop circulating them online. Deepika Padukone is expecting her second baby {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika was shooting in South Africa with Shah Rukh Khan for their much-awaited film King. Several behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot soon surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing fans’ attention. One showed them in the middle of the scene, while one showed Shah Rukh offering his hand to help Deepika as she climbs a flight of stairs. At that time, following the emergence of the visuals, director Siddharth Anand reacted strongly to the leak, urging fans to stop circulating them online. Deepika Padukone is expecting her second baby {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last month, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from King, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON