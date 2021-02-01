IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
bollywood

Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days

Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim says we all have the goodness within us and urges everyone to explore that more and do as much as possible for our country, stay united in love and spirit.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST

Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim recently Instagrammed special memories of him receiving the Jeevan Raksha Padak in 1994 and also honoured with the Godfrey Philips Bravery Award in 2008. While he got the first award for saving his schoolmate from drowning at the age of eight, the second one was for helping a senior British lady from drowning in Arabian Sea. Having not spoken much about it all these years, Ibrahim says he has reasons for doing it now.

“My friends used to tell me to speak about it, I never felt the urge. But with the way demographics are changing within our country I felt that everybody should have that sense of inclusiveness, so I thought of putting it out,” he says adding that the idea is to give out the message that we all should do as much as possible for our country in peace and not take resort to any kind of violence.

“I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days. It has come to the point that unless you’re carrying our National flag or have a tattoo of our flag on our arm, you aren’t considered an Indian. Sadly, there’s a growing sense of extremism. When I saved that British lady, I didn’t think what her nationality was. But every time she or her family will think about India they’ll think dearly about our country where someone saved her life… We all have the goodness within us, let’s explore that more and do as much as possible for our country and stay united in love and spirit,” urges the Special OPS (2020) actor.

Ibrahim shares many of his industry colleagues and fans have wished him after he shared the message.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in web show and second season of Special OPS . He has also written a few film scripts and a rap song. He has already shot a video for the song.

“This song is personal and draws from whatever is happening around us. I’ve sung it too. Can’t reveal anything more right now,” he continues, “I’m happy how OTT has come up as the new medium. It’s the future and it has shaken many sand castles that these star kids, established actors and producers are sitting on. Look at the kind of attentions some actors who were earlier not getting work are getting now. It has also opened doors for me. I hope this progression that helps talent flourish continues.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in web film Tribhanga.
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in web film Tribhanga.
bollywood

Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Actor Mithila Palkar says it is the most exciting phase in the industry as everyone is on the same playground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
bollywood

Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim says we all have the goodness within us and urges everyone to explore that more and do as much as possible for our country, stay united in love and spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
bollywood

Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
bollywood

Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:16 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared a funny Instagram post about the struggles of fitting into a dress, after a meal. See her 'before and after' pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a stunning new photo on Instagram, marking the beginning of February. Here's how her fans and husband Ranveer Singh have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna, and Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh, sent love to their baby girl Vamika, on Instagram. Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she chooses to 'compromise on (her) self-respect’ and continue using Twitter because she is a patriot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
bollywood

Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The senior actor had two OTT releases in 2020 – Panchayat & Masaba Masaba and currently is basking in the reactions for her film The Last Color that released on OTT last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
bollywood

Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Nobody could take their eyes away from a young Hrithik Roshan, who was spotted in a throwback picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor for his mother, on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
bollywood

Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Ananya Panday shared a picture and video of her Sunday cheat meal, on Instagram stories. The lavish spread included a pizza, burger, cheese fries and cookies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
bollywood

What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. The little one is called Vamika, the latest addition to a long list of beautiful names of star kids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP