Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim recently Instagrammed special memories of him receiving the Jeevan Raksha Padak in 1994 and also honoured with the Godfrey Philips Bravery Award in 2008. While he got the first award for saving his schoolmate from drowning at the age of eight, the second one was for helping a senior British lady from drowning in Arabian Sea. Having not spoken much about it all these years, Ibrahim says he has reasons for doing it now.
“My friends used to tell me to speak about it, I never felt the urge. But with the way demographics are changing within our country I felt that everybody should have that sense of inclusiveness, so I thought of putting it out,” he says adding that the idea is to give out the message that we all should do as much as possible for our country in peace and not take resort to any kind of violence.
“I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days. It has come to the point that unless you’re carrying our National flag or have a tattoo of our flag on our arm, you aren’t considered an Indian. Sadly, there’s a growing sense of extremism. When I saved that British lady, I didn’t think what her nationality was. But every time she or her family will think about India they’ll think dearly about our country where someone saved her life… We all have the goodness within us, let’s explore that more and do as much as possible for our country and stay united in love and spirit,” urges the Special OPS (2020) actor.
Ibrahim shares many of his industry colleagues and fans have wished him after he shared the message.
Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in web show and second season of Special OPS . He has also written a few film scripts and a rap song. He has already shot a video for the song.
“This song is personal and draws from whatever is happening around us. I’ve sung it too. Can’t reveal anything more right now,” he continues, “I’m happy how OTT has come up as the new medium. It’s the future and it has shaken many sand castles that these star kids, established actors and producers are sitting on. Look at the kind of attentions some actors who were earlier not getting work are getting now. It has also opened doors for me. I hope this progression that helps talent flourish continues.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Author tweets @Shreya_MJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox