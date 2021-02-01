Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days

Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim recently Instagrammed special memories of him receiving the Jeevan Raksha Padak in 1994 and also honoured with the Godfrey Philips Bravery Award in 2008. While he got the first award for saving his schoolmate from drowning at the age of eight, the second one was for helping a senior British lady from drowning in Arabian Sea. Having not spoken much about it all these years, Ibrahim says he has reasons for doing it now.

“My friends used to tell me to speak about it, I never felt the urge. But with the way demographics are changing within our country I felt that everybody should have that sense of inclusiveness, so I thought of putting it out,” he says adding that the idea is to give out the message that we all should do as much as possible for our country in peace and not take resort to any kind of violence.

“I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days. It has come to the point that unless you’re carrying our National flag or have a tattoo of our flag on our arm, you aren’t considered an Indian. Sadly, there’s a growing sense of extremism. When I saved that British lady, I didn’t think what her nationality was. But every time she or her family will think about India they’ll think dearly about our country where someone saved her life… We all have the goodness within us, let’s explore that more and do as much as possible for our country and stay united in love and spirit,” urges the Special OPS (2020) actor.

Ibrahim shares many of his industry colleagues and fans have wished him after he shared the message.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in web show and second season of Special OPS . He has also written a few film scripts and a rap song. He has already shot a video for the song.

“This song is personal and draws from whatever is happening around us. I’ve sung it too. Can’t reveal anything more right now,” he continues, “I’m happy how OTT has come up as the new medium. It’s the future and it has shaken many sand castles that these star kids, established actors and producers are sitting on. Look at the kind of attentions some actors who were earlier not getting work are getting now. It has also opened doors for me. I hope this progression that helps talent flourish continues.”

