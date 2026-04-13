Nag Ashwin compares Mrunal Thakur to Madhubala, advises her to choose better roles: ‘Don’t do random stuff'

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is currently basking in praise for her performance in Dacoit, received a special compliment from filmmaker Nag Ashwin at the film’s recent success meet. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film, along with the Kalki 2898 AD director, who not only lauded Mrunal’s acting but also urged her to be careful about the projects she chooses.

Nag Ashwin's advice for Mrunal Thakur

Nag Ashwin gives advice to Mrunal Thakur about picking the right movies.

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After praising the film during his speech, Nag Ashwin said, "Mrunal I think you are amazing. I am generally very protective of the stuff that you pick. Whenever you do something that's not great, I am like why is she doing that? She deserves to do much better stuff. And whenever there's a character that has that depth or sorrow or pain, I think you are like that era of Madhubala and Smita Patil, there are not many people like this. So please don't do random stuff and do good stuff."

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{{^usCountry}} Mrunal appeared emotional after hearing the heartfelt praise and bowed her head in gratitude to thank Nag Ashwin for his kind words. About Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrunal appeared emotional after hearing the heartfelt praise and bowed her head in gratitude to thank Nag Ashwin for his kind words. About Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is an action romantic drama produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles, alongside Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is an action romantic drama produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles, alongside Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film follows the story of Haridas “Hari”, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover Saraswati after betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a string of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, linking his past relationship to a wider criminal chain of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film follows the story of Haridas “Hari”, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover Saraswati after betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a string of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, linking his past relationship to a wider criminal chain of events. {{/usCountry}}

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Released on April 10, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. In just three days, the film has collected over ₹40 crore worldwide.

Mrunal Thakur and Nag Ashwin’s upcoming projects

Nag Ashwin is currently working on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas in lead roles. While Deepika Padukone featured in the first film, she is reportedly no longer part of the sequel. The first instalment earned over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, and fans now have high expectations for the follow-up.

Mrunal, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, alongside Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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