Nagarjuna blesses Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's child: 'Wish you have a beautiful child who's going to be bigger than you'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen blushing at the promotional event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad on Friday as their co-star Nagarjuna shared a sweet wish for their child on stage. The senior actor wished them to have a “beautiful child” who may become even bigger than the two actors. Also read: Alia Bhatt proudly flaunts ‘baby on board’ sign on her back at Brahmastra event

Addressing Alia and Ranbir, Nagarjuna said on stage, “What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them.”

He added, "They are one of the most incredible talents in this country right now, it's incredible that they both got attracted to each other. From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who's going to be bigger than both of you together."

At the event, Alia also proudly showed off the back of her pink sharara which had ‘baby on board’ designed on it. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 this year and announced on June 27 that the former is pregnant with the duo's first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, the actor wrote, "Our baby... coming soon."

Alia and Ranbir were joined by their other Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy and co-producer Karan Johar as well. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR also joined them in the promotions of the film after the main event to be held at Ramoji Film City was cancelled at the last minute and the venue was shifted to a hotel for a smaller event.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a vital role. It will be releasing in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

