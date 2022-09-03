Alia Bhatt proudly flaunts ‘baby on board’ sign on her back at Brahmastra event

Ever since Alia Bhatt joined husband Ranbir Kapoor for the promotions of their film Brahmastra, she has been putting up stunning appearances without making much effort to hide her baby bump. At a promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday, Alia went all the way to flaunt ‘baby on Board’ written on her back. The actor was in a dark pink sharara and proudly turned around to give the guests a better glimpse at the message on the back. Also read: Brahmastra event with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR cancelled with just hours to go

Besides the ‘baby on board’ message, ‘love’ was also written all over the attire. Alia paired her look with heavy earrings and hair in soft curls. Ranbir was a complete contrast in an all-black look as he stood beside Alia while she showed the design on her back to the audience. Her look went on to become a rage on the internet in no time.

Reacting to a paparazzo video of Alia from the event, a fan wrote, “Baby abhi se promotion me help kar rha hai (the baby is already helping them in promotions).” Some also wrote “awww” and “cute” in the comments section. “This is so cute,” read yet another comment. Praising the attire, a fan also said, “Wow dress kamal ka hai (the dress is amazing).”

Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist in Brahmastra and co-producer Karan Johar, along with RRR actor Jr NTR were also present at the event. The venue shifted to a hotel after the much-awaited pre-release event in Hyderabad's Film City was cancelled at the last moment due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Brahmastra is director Ayan Mukerji's pet project and has been in the making since several years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON