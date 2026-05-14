Namashi Chakraborty has a stern message for those calling his film on RSS, Aakhri Sawal, ‘propaganda’

The upcoming Hindi film Aakhri Sawal held a special screening in New Delhi, attended by actors, political dignitaries, and members of the film fraternity. The film, based on 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been labelled propaganda ahead of its release by a section of social media, and actor Namashi Chakraborty took exception to that.

Namashi Chakraborty on calling Aakhri Sawal propaganda

Namashi Chakraborty in a still from Aakhri Sawal.

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The film, which stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead, saw the support cast, including Namashi, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhary, and Neetu Chandra, at the special screening in Delhi on Wednesday. The screening was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with several other political dignitaries.

Talking to the media and guests after the screening, Namashi addressed the propaganda charge and said, “Everyone has their own point of view. But no one should call the film propaganda without watching it. The film teaches how to form your own opinion. It's not only important to ask questions, but also to listen to answers.”

Talking about how to navigate such controversies, he said he always fell back on advice from his father, veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. “My father would always tell me that whether it is in films or acting, it should be done with honesty and hard work,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cast members defend Aakhri Sawal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cast members defend Aakhri Sawal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor Tridha Choudhary, also part of the film, said that the youth of the country must watch Aakhri Sawal. “I'm speaking on behalf of the youth of India, and the youth need to watch our film. There is a lot that our history has always taught us. It's better to see it unfold through our films,” she shared. Sameera Reddy also defended the film, saying, “Putting aside all the fun stuff, it's a very good and well-made entertaining film on facts. It's not making an opinion for you but just giving out facts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Tridha Choudhary, also part of the film, said that the youth of the country must watch Aakhri Sawal. “I'm speaking on behalf of the youth of India, and the youth need to watch our film. There is a lot that our history has always taught us. It's better to see it unfold through our films,” she shared. Sameera Reddy also defended the film, saying, “Putting aside all the fun stuff, it's a very good and well-made entertaining film on facts. It's not making an opinion for you but just giving out facts.” {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by the National Film Awardee Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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