Namashi Chakraborty has a stern message for those calling his film on RSS, Aakhri Sawal, ‘propaganda’
Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhary, and Neetu Chandra attended the special screening of their film Aakhri Sawal in Delhi.
The upcoming Hindi film Aakhri Sawal held a special screening in New Delhi, attended by actors, political dignitaries, and members of the film fraternity. The film, based on 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been labelled propaganda ahead of its release by a section of social media, and actor Namashi Chakraborty took exception to that.
Namashi Chakraborty on calling Aakhri Sawal propaganda
The film, which stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead, saw the support cast, including Namashi, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhary, and Neetu Chandra, at the special screening in Delhi on Wednesday. The screening was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with several other political dignitaries.
Talking to the media and guests after the screening, Namashi addressed the propaganda charge and said, “Everyone has their own point of view. But no one should call the film propaganda without watching it. The film teaches how to form your own opinion. It's not only important to ask questions, but also to listen to answers.”
Talking about how to navigate such controversies, he said he always fell back on advice from his father, veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. “My father would always tell me that whether it is in films or acting, it should be done with honesty and hard work,” he said.
Cast members defend Aakhri Sawal{{/usCountry}}
Cast members defend Aakhri Sawal{{/usCountry}}
Actor Tridha Choudhary, also part of the film, said that the youth of the country must watch Aakhri Sawal. “I'm speaking on behalf of the youth of India, and the youth need to watch our film. There is a lot that our history has always taught us. It's better to see it unfold through our films,” she shared. Sameera Reddy also defended the film, saying, “Putting aside all the fun stuff, it's a very good and well-made entertaining film on facts. It's not making an opinion for you but just giving out facts.”{{/usCountry}}
Actor Tridha Choudhary, also part of the film, said that the youth of the country must watch Aakhri Sawal. “I'm speaking on behalf of the youth of India, and the youth need to watch our film. There is a lot that our history has always taught us. It's better to see it unfold through our films,” she shared. Sameera Reddy also defended the film, saying, “Putting aside all the fun stuff, it's a very good and well-made entertaining film on facts. It's not making an opinion for you but just giving out facts.”{{/usCountry}}
Directed by the National Film Awardee Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
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