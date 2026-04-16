Namit Malhotra says there is no one better to portray Lord Rama in Ramayana other than Ranbir Kapoor

Time magazine has unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Ranbir Kapoor was the only Indian actor on the list. The actor is set to return to the big screen after 3 years, with the hotly anticipated, Ramayana. Producer Namit Malhotra penned a heartfelt note to congratulate Ranbir on his inclusion on the prestigious list and said that he is the ‘finest actor’ of our generation. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is only Indian actor in TIME's list of world's 100 most influential people; chef Vikas Khanna also named)

What Namit wrote about Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana.

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Taking to his X account, Namit posted a picture with Ranbir and director Nitesh Tiwari, and wrote, "From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time… it’s been quite a journey.

I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you’ve stayed so grounded through it all, both on and off screen."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama. You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation. Being named among @TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026 feels absolutely deserving. It’s great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama. You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation. Being named among @TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026 feels absolutely deserving. It’s great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is just the beginning, my friend. More power to you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is just the beginning, my friend. More power to you." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TIME's profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his fellow Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote. In his write-up, Ayushmann emphasised that Ranbir has moved beyond the chatter about box-office and weekend collections in Bollywood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TIME's profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his fellow Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote. In his write-up, Ayushmann emphasised that Ranbir has moved beyond the chatter about box-office and weekend collections in Bollywood. {{/usCountry}}

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“In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels-box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity,” the profile said.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey and Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the music score. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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